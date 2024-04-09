Mumbai News: BMC To Double Property Tax From May 1 For Marathi Signboard Violation

FPJ

The shops and establishments failing to display Marathi signboards in Devnagari script will be liable to pay the amount of property tax twice from May 1. Also, the license issued for illuminated (glow) signboard will be immediately cancelled, warned the civic body. The decision was taken by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at a review meeting held in BMC headquarters on Monday.

In January 2022, the government amended the Act 2017, making it compulsory for establishments employing fewer than 10 workers to display name boards in Marathi too, with the font size equal to other languages on them. The deadline set by the Supreme Court (SC) for the shops to install Marathi signboards in Devanagari script expired on November 25.

The civic team found 84,007 (96.50%) out of 87,007 shops and establishments complying with the rules between November 28 to March 31, 2024.

BMC Takes Action On Marathi Signboard Non-compliance

The BMC has sent legal notices to 3,040 shops and establishments who failed to display the Marathi signboards. The hearings in the case were carried out as per due process. As per the information shared in the meeting by Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (special in charge), “Out of 1,928 cases, a Rs13.94 lakh fine was imposed by the court in 177 cases, while 751 cases are in the hearing process. The civic body has also collected fines of Rs31.86 lakh in 343 cases and a hearing on the remaining 573 will be held soon.”

Double Property Tax For Violators, Immediate Action on Non-Marathi Signboards

Gagrani instructed the officials to collect double property tax from the violators from next month. The glow signboards required permission from the BMC’s license department. However, if these signboards are not displayed in Marathi, the BMC will immediately cancel their registration and forfeit the amount of security deposit.

As per the civic official, “Once the registration of a glow sign board is cancelled, the establishment has to spend an amount ranging from Rs25,000 to Rs1.5 lakh for fresh license for new sign boards. To avoid such actions the shops and establishment should immediately make necessary changes,” appealed a civic official.