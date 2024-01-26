Mumbai News: BMC To Commence Work On Dahisar Bridge Connecting From River Valley Road To Rangnath Keskar Road; Check Project Details Here

FPJ

Mumbai: Acting on a 25-year-old demand, the BMC, on Monday, will begin work on the vehicular bridge across Dahisar river, connecting River Valley Road to Rangnath Keskar Road. Expected to be ready in 18 months, the project will cost nearly ₹27 crore.

Due to lack of connectivity between the two ends, the residents of 13 buildings in River Valley Colony and also slums in Panchsheel Nagar have been inconvenienced for almost a generation. To go to Dahisar or Borivali railway station, people currently have to go to the bridge near Shree Shanti Nagar.

Residents demand for Bridge

Swapnil Jadhav, the secretary of River Valley Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “A total of 267 flats in the 13 society buildings and 600-700 slums in Panchsheel Nagar have been demanding a bridge for the last 25 years. We have also filed a case in the Bombay High Court. The matter was pursued by the local MLA for the work to finally start.”

Former corporator Harish Chheda said, “A 60-foot DP Road is proposed from Laxman Mhatre Road at Mandapeshwar to Santoshi Mata Road. The bridge, which will be built across the river, is part of the same road. Residents from Jaywant Sawant Road, Rangnath Keskar Road and River Valley Road will benefit from the project. The groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for January 28.”