 Mumbai News: BMC To Build 580 Homes For Sanitation Workers In Chembur Under Ashray Yojana Phase II
Mumbai News: BMC To Build 580 Homes For Sanitation Workers In Chembur Under Ashray Yojana Phase II

Under Phase II of the Ashray Yojana, the BMC will construct 580 prefabricated housing units for sanitation workers on P. L. Lokhande Road in Chembur. The flats will be allotted via lottery, with around 3,500 units under the scheme expected to be ready by June 2026.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
New prefabricated housing for BMC sanitation workers will come up on P. L. Lokhande Road in Chembur as part of Ashray Yojana’s second phase | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 28: Under the second phase of the Ashray Yojana, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct housing for sanitation workers on P. L. Lokhande Road in Chembur, using prefabrication technology to ensure faster and high-quality construction.

The project entails the development of 580 residential units, each with a carpet area of 300 sq ft. The civic body invited tenders for the project on Wednesday.

Redevelopment under Ashray Yojana

Mumbai currently has 46 residential quarters for BMC sanitation workers, of which 30 have been identified for redevelopment under the Ashray Yojana.

In 2021, the BMC’s Standing Committee approved redevelopment proposals for sanitation workers’ quarters in N Ward (Chirag Nagar), L Ward (Lions Garden), S Ward (Amrapali Building), T Ward (Gaikwad Nagar), and P-South Ward (Mitha Nagar and Pragati Nagar).

Second phase details

As part of the second phase, the new housing will be constructed on a plot bearing CTS No. 788 at Chembur village on P. L. Lokhande Road. The 580 flats will be allotted through a lottery system to eligible workers currently residing in these quarters.

Also Watch:

Timeline and tender process

“Around 3,500 housing units under the scheme are expected to be ready by June 30, 2026,” a senior civic official said. The tender publication and sale process commenced on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with the deadline for submission set for February 24, 2026, at 12 noon.

