Mumbai News: BMC To Begin Repairing Works Of 35 Bridges In Borivali & Dahisar |

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken minor and major repair works on bridges across the city, as per the recommendations of a consultancy firm. The civic authorities have already appointed a contractor for repair works in eastern and western suburbs (Andheri to Malad), at a cost of Rs100 crore. It has now approved a proposal for the repair of 35 bridges in Borivali and Dahisar.

Last year the BMC had appointed SGS Consultancy Services to survey bridges in the city. Following SGS' recommendations, the civic body will repair 15 bridges, including four foot-over bridges (FOB), in Mumbai.

20 Bridges To Be Repaired In Borivali

Swastik Construction quoted 33% below the estimated cost (Rs6.63 crore) to win the contract for repair works in Dahisar. In Borivali area, 20 bridges, including a skywalk, will be repaired by Yogesh Construction, which won the Rs13 crore contract.

The repairs will include changing bearings, filling cracks with concrete, repairing gaps, and strengthening the girders, dividers and walls, an official said.

Delay In BMC's Other Development Plans As Well

Meanwhile, the BMC's plans to convert Dahisar and Mankhurd Octroi naka into transport and commercial hubs is yet to see the light of day. As per the consultants' suggestion, various facilities such as restaurants, parking lots, and an exhibition center etc will come up on the vacant land of Octroi nakas.

The estimated cost of the project is around ₹1,300 crores.

5 Octroi Nakas In City

There are five Octroi nakas in the city - one at Mankhurd, Dahisar, Airoli and two in Mulund. The BMC used to collect taxes from the vehicles entering or exiting the city through these nakas in the form of an Octroi tax. This tax was abolished after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in 2017. Since then, these nakas have been lying vacant. The BMC decided to convert them into a transport and commercial hub to generate revenue.