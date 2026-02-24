Mumbai News: BMC To Announce 10 Nominated Corporators On February 25, Taking House Strength To 237

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation prepares to induct nominated corporators following the completion of committee appointments | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 23: On Wednesday, February 25, one month after the BMC elections, 10 nominated corporators will be announced, taking the total number of corporators to 237.

After the appointment of the standing, education and improvement committee chairpersons, all eyes are on the appointments of the nominated corporators in the BMC.

From this term, the BMC will have 10 nominated corporators, and considering the winning numbers of the political parties, the BJP will have the highest number of four nominated corporators, Shiv Sena (UBT) will have three, Shinde Sena will have two, and the Congress will have one nominated corporator.

BJP nominees

The nominated corporators from the BJP are Pravin Chedda, Pratik Karpe, Nitesh Singh and Kamlakar Dalvi. Chedda is a former Leader of Opposition from the Congress, a known face from Ghatkopar, who is now with the BJP. Nitesh is the son of the former Leader of Opposition from Congress and MLC Rajhans Singh, who is now with the BJP, while Dalvi is said to be a close aide of Minister Ashish Shelar.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) nominees

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) has nominated Raj Surve and Balkrishna Brid. Raj is the son of MLA Prakash Surve and Brid is a former corporator.

Shiv Sena (UBT) nominees

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Sainath Durge, Madhuri Manjrekar and Kailash Pathak. Durge is a former nominated member of the BMC Education Committee and Pathak is said to be a close aide of MLA Anant Nar.

Congress nominee

The Congress has nominated its former corporator, Virendra Singh.

Announcement in general body meeting

The political parties have submitted proposals to the BMC administration on the candidates they have nominated, and the appointments will be announced at the general body meeting of all corporators in the House on Wednesday, February 25.

There were high hopes for known and senior faces like Ravi Raja and Vinod Mishra, who lost elections by thin margins, to be the candidates for nominated corporators. All the political parties have ensured that their nominated corporators are those who were not fielded in the 2026 BMC elections.

Funds and voting rights

The nominated corporators get an annual fund of Rs 60 lakh from the BMC, which they can use anywhere across the city, unlike the elected corporators, who can use the funds for the ward they are elected from.

The nominated corporators do not have voting rights in the House and committee meetings; however, the political parties are considering moving a proposal to amend the rules, giving the nominated corporators voting rights and the opportunity to become chairperson of the statutory committees.

