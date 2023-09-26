 Mumbai News: BMC Sets Up Artificial Ponds in Aarey for Ganesh Idol Immersion After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Sets Up Artificial Ponds in Aarey for Ganesh Idol Immersion After Court Order

Last year, 3431 Ganesh idols were immersed in three natural ponds and seven artificial ponds at Aarey.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
BMC Sets Up Artificial Ponds in Aarey for Ganesh Idol Immersion After Court Order | File Photo

Mumbai: After the Bombay High Court prohibited Ganesh idols' immersion in natural ponds in Aarey, the BMC has set up 2 artificial ponds and 6 mobile artificial ponds in Aarey for Anant Chaturthi.

According to Vishwas Shankarvar, Deputy Commissioner of Zone 4, and Rajesh Akre, Assistant Commissioner, P South, the BMC has established 2 artificial ponds near the natural pond in Aarey, 4 mobile artificial ponds along the Western Express Highway, and 2 lakes at the Aarey picnic spot. Devotees can immerse idols up to four feet in these artificial ponds.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar Shinde, former group leader of the BMC, has demanded more artificial ponds considering the population of the nearby Aarey area. Shinde pointed out that devotees from Goregaon East, Goregaon West, Andheri East, and Malad East come for idol immersion in Aarey. If there are not enough artificial lakes, they will face inconvenience.



