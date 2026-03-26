Mumbai News: BMC Seizes 7 Kamala Mills Properties In Lower Parel, Cuts Water Supply Over ₹14 Crore Property Tax Dues

BMC takes action against Kamala Mills defaulters, seizing properties and disconnecting water supply in Lower Parel | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 26: In a joint operation by the BMC’s Assessment & Collection (A&C) Department and the G South ward, seven properties, including offices and a Tata Power substation, were seized at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on Thursday. The water supply to these properties has also been disconnected for failing to clear dues worth Rs 14 crore.

Seizure over unpaid property tax

As per the BMC’s press release, Kamala Mills compound occupants Ramesh Ghamandiram Gowani and M/s Gaurav Investment have outstanding property tax dues of Rs 14.22 crore, along with an additional Rs 67.25 lakh.

Following non-payment within the stipulated deadline, the civic body on Thursday carried out a seizure drive, taking possession of seven units, including a Tata Power substation, an internet centre, an open parking area, and an office owned by Gowani.

Civic body warns defaulters

Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said, "Defaulters who fail to pay by March 31, 2026, will face punitive action." Meanwhile, property tax remains a key revenue source for the civic body, which has so far collected Rs 6,500 crore against its Rs 7,398 crore target for the 2025–26 financial year.

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Extended hours for tax payment

To ensure timely property tax payments, the BMC’s Citizen Facilitation Centres will remain open for extended hours on March 26, 28–29 (8 am–10 pm) and March 30–31 (8 am–midnight).

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