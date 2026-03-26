BMC Collects ₹6,499 Crore Tax, Crackdown Intensifies Against Property Defaulters In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: With just a week left in the financial year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected Rs. 6,499 crore, achieving 87.86% of its targeted property tax for 2025–26. The civic body has warned that defaulters who fail to pay by March 31, 2026, will face punitive action.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi took a review meeting of the Assesment and Collection department at the BMC head quarters on Wednesday. She directed officials to intensify efforts to meet tax collection targets and take strict action against defaulters, including immediate attachment and seizure of properties with outstanding dues.

To facilitate the timely payment of property tax, the BMC has put in place special arrangements, with Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) remaining open on public and weekly holidays—March 26, 28, and 29 from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, and on March 30 and 31 from 8:00 am to 12:00 midnight—ensuring extended access and convenience for taxpayers.

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The BMC has also launched a crackdown on defaulters, taking attachment action against 6,922 properties with unpaid property tax totaling around Rs. 6,089 crore for the financial year 2025–26. Following these stringent measures, 2,888 defaulters have cleared Rs. 784.32 crore in dues. Currently, 483 properties are under seizure and 210 are set for auction, with the civic body warning that anyone failing to clear dues by March 31, will face strict punitive action.

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