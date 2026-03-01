Mumbai News: BMC Security Force Marks 60th Anniversary With Parade And Drills At Bhandup Training Centre

BMC security personnel perform parade and drills during the 60th anniversary celebration at the Security Force Training Centre in Bhandup | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, March 1: The 60th anniversary of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's security force was celebrated on Sunday, March 1, at the Security Force Training Centre located at the Bhandup Complex. The teams conducted parades and drills. The civic security forces provide services at all municipal offices, hospitals, reservoirs, etc.

Vacant posts to be filled, modern training centre planned

Chief Security Officer Ajit Tawde said that for the last 60 years, the officers and employees of the BMC security forces have been maintaining the security system with utmost responsibility and diligence.

🚨बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या सुरक्षा दलाचा ६० वा वर्धापन दिन समारंभ भांडुप येथील सुरक्षा दल प्रशिक्षण केंद्रात आज पार पडला.



🔸या कार्यक्रमास उप आयुक्त (उद्याने) श्री. अजितकुमार आंबी, प्रमुख सुरक्षा अधिकारी श्री. अजित तावडे यांच्यासह मान्यवर, अधिकारी, कर्मचारी तसेच नागरिक… pic.twitter.com/n08euiBEe4 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 1, 2026

"The process of filling the vacant posts of officers and employees in the security forces is underway, along with setting up a modern training centre for the security forces at the Bhandup Complex."

Focus on discipline and modern security

"As the BMC is gaining fame worldwide in providing various civic services and facilities, similarly every officer and employee of the security force should also be at the forefront in terms of security. The drills they conducted in the programme were not only spectacular but also a symbol of the discipline and bravery of the force. The officers and employees of the security forces should make more efforts to make themselves aware of the latest security technologies, and along with increasing physical capacity, they should also make efforts for mental fitness," said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajitkumar Ambi.

