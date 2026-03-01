Mumbai News: BMC Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi, Avoid Cutting Trees And Using Chemical Colours

BMC appeals to Mumbai residents to celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly manner by avoiding tree cutting, chemical colours and water wastage | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Mar 1: The Mumbai civic body has appealed to citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly by adopting eco-friendly practices and avoiding harm to trees.

Guidelines for Holika Dahan

The Holika Dahan, wherein a bonfire is lit to celebrate the burning of the demoness Holika, will be celebrated on Monday evening and 'dhulivandan' or smearing of colours, a day after.

The BMC stated in a release that residents shouldn’t cut trees or branches and instead use dry wood to observe the ritual in a traditional manner.

Burning chemically treated wood, plastic, rubber, tyres, and other hazardous materials should be strictly avoided as the fumes generated can be harmful to health and the environment, the BMC said, urging housing societies and local communities to organise eco-friendly Holika Dahan events.

Advisory for Dhulivandan celebrations

For Dhulivandan, the BMC advised citizens to avoid wastage of water and use natural and organic colours that are safe for the skin and children.

The use of synthetic colours containing chemicals and heavy metals should be avoided, the civic body said, adding that dry colours should be preferred to conserve water.

Appeal to control noise pollution

The civic body also urged citizens to prevent noise pollution, particularly near hospitals, residential areas, and other sensitive locations, by keeping sound levels within permissible limits.

