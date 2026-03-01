 Mumbai News: BMC Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi, Avoid Cutting Trees And Using Chemical Colours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi, Avoid Cutting Trees And Using Chemical Colours

Mumbai News: BMC Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi, Avoid Cutting Trees And Using Chemical Colours

BMC has urged Mumbai residents to celebrate Holi responsibly by avoiding tree cutting, chemical colours and water wastage. Citizens were advised to use dry wood for Holika Dahan, prefer natural colours, and keep noise levels within limits to protect the environment and public health.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
BMC appeals to Mumbai residents to celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly manner by avoiding tree cutting, chemical colours and water wastage | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Mar 1: The Mumbai civic body has appealed to citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly by adopting eco-friendly practices and avoiding harm to trees.

Guidelines for Holika Dahan

The Holika Dahan, wherein a bonfire is lit to celebrate the burning of the demoness Holika, will be celebrated on Monday evening and 'dhulivandan' or smearing of colours, a day after.

The BMC stated in a release that residents shouldn’t cut trees or branches and instead use dry wood to observe the ritual in a traditional manner.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi, Avoid Cutting Trees And Using Chemical Colours
Mumbai News: BMC Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi, Avoid Cutting Trees And Using Chemical Colours
West Indies Batters Slam Arshdeep Singh For 24 Runs In An Over; Netizens Say 'Concentrate On Bowling Instead Of Reels'
West Indies Batters Slam Arshdeep Singh For 24 Runs In An Over; Netizens Say 'Concentrate On Bowling Instead Of Reels'
Maharashtra Women's Commission Orders Statewide PoSH Act Audit Within 30 Days, Warns of Strict Action for Non-Compliance
Maharashtra Women's Commission Orders Statewide PoSH Act Audit Within 30 Days, Warns of Strict Action for Non-Compliance
TMC Accuses EC Of 'Silent Invisible Rigging' As World Cup Cricketer Richa Ghosh, Minister, And MLAs Flagged In Bengal Voter List
TMC Accuses EC Of 'Silent Invisible Rigging' As World Cup Cricketer Richa Ghosh, Minister, And MLAs Flagged In Bengal Voter List

Burning chemically treated wood, plastic, rubber, tyres, and other hazardous materials should be strictly avoided as the fumes generated can be harmful to health and the environment, the BMC said, urging housing societies and local communities to organise eco-friendly Holika Dahan events.

Advisory for Dhulivandan celebrations

For Dhulivandan, the BMC advised citizens to avoid wastage of water and use natural and organic colours that are safe for the skin and children.

The use of synthetic colours containing chemicals and heavy metals should be avoided, the civic body said, adding that dry colours should be preferred to conserve water.

Also Watch:

Read Also
BMC Approves 34,329 Homes For Project-Affected Persons Across Mumbai
article-image

Appeal to control noise pollution

The civic body also urged citizens to prevent noise pollution, particularly near hospitals, residential areas, and other sensitive locations, by keeping sound levels within permissible limits.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on