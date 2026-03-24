Mumbai News: BMC Recovers ₹16.38 Crore Penalty For Damaged Water Lines, Plans To Blacklist Contractors; Reveals RTI

RTI reveals BMC recovered ₹16.38 crore from contractors for pipeline damage as civic body plans stricter action against repeat offenders | File Photo

Mumbai, March 24: The BMC hydraulic department has so far recovered a penalty of Rs 16,38,84,710 in connection with water lines punctured by contractors in various infra projects. While as much as Rs 60,02,03,422.9 has been spent by the department on repair and maintenance of water supply main lines, a Right to Information (RTI) response has revealed. The RTI was filed by Godfrey Pimenta from Watchdog Foundation.

RTI flags concerns over water wastage

The response from the civic administration has raised serious concerns over water wastage and the irresponsible nature of contractors while carrying out extensive infrastructure work across the city.

The total penalty includes recent mishaps where 3 million litres of water daily for five months was wasted after damage caused by a Thane builder and due to Metro 6 work damaging a main line in Andheri East twice.

Water issues spark debate in BMC House

The RTI response comes at a time when the BMC House has been rocked by heated discussions on water woes in Mumbai. Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar from the BJP said, "The BMC makes extreme efforts to ensure water reaches citizens' homes. Mumbai's total water requirement is 4,200 MLD, but 25% is wasted on the way. Water lines repair and maintenance is expensive work, and the administration works hard towards it."

Blacklisting contractors under consideration

However, responding to contractors damaging water lines, the BJP leader said that in future, the BMC plans to blacklist such contractors who work irresponsibly.

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"The BMC has underground maps citing all utilities. However, at times those are not accurate. Contractors who damage the water lines by mistake can be understood. However, for contractors who repeatedly damage lines, only collecting penalties is not enough. The repair is costlier and water wastage is irreversible. In future, the BMC plans to blacklist such contractors."

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