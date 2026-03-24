Mumbai News: BMC Confirms No Water Tax Hike In FY27, Assures Relief To Mumbaikars

BMC reiterates no increase in water tax for FY27 amid ongoing water management concerns | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 24: Mumbaikars have some relief in their pockets at least for a year, as the BMC administration has reconfirmed that there will be no hike in water tax this year.

“The administration has presented a ‘no hike in any charges/taxes’ budget to the standing committee for the year 2026–27. As said in the budget speech by the commissioner, no hike in any charges will be implemented,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

Opposition raises concern over proposed hike

He was answering the House after the Leader of the Opposition, Kishori Pednekar from Shiv Sena (UBT), raised that the municipal administration is attempting an 8% increase in water tax, contrary to the assurance by the Mayor that no additional taxes will be imposed on Mumbaikars.

Background of water tax policy

In 2012, a proposal was passed to increase the water tax by 8% every year in June. However, since 2022, as the pandemic hit, the then Mahayuti-led BMC promised Mumbaikars that there would be no increase in annual water tax for five years.

However, there has been unease within sections of the municipal administration over the move, since freezing water tariffs could result in an annual revenue loss of around Rs 100 crore for the civic body.

Debate over water management issues

On Tuesday, for the second time in a row, the BMC House was heated with deliberations on the city’s water issues. The Leader of the House, Ganesh Khankar from the BJP, reiterated that there will be no hike in the water tax, but the administration should make every effort to stop water leakage, wastage, and theft.

Concerns over tanker mafia and illegal connections

Last week, the ruling and opposition corporators alleged that an active tanker mafia is driving the city’s persistent water leakage, theft, contamination, and low-pressure supply. However, civic authorities stated that the tanker supply system needs improvement and that all its aspects will be thoroughly examined.

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According to BMC data, there were 31,683 illegal tap connections from 2017 to 2025. The hydraulic department cut 30,302 tap connections after it was discovered that water was being stolen through illegal tap connections, of which many were from Dadar, Mahim, Kurla, and Dharavi. Around 1,381 tap connections were authorised after documents were submitted.

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