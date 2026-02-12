Mumbai News: BMC Reconstitution Begins With Statutory Committee Appointments, Chairperson Elections And Budget 2026–27 Roadmap

Mumbai Mayor Election Concludes, Key BMC Appointments Next | File Photo

Mumbai: As the most-awaited election of the mayor of Mumbai has been concluded, the corporation moves towards the next crucial administrative steps and politically charged announcements, like appointments of statutory and special committees’ chairpersons, nominated corporators, ward committees, formal announcements of the leader of the house and opposition leader. All the appointments will be completed this month. Apart from this, the delayed BMC budget for the financial year 2026-27 will also be presented in the last week of February.

Key Committee Appointments

On Monday, February 16, 2.30 pm, a general body meeting has been called by the mayor, in which members will be appointed to four key statutory committees. These include 26 members each to the Standing Committee and the Improvement Committee, 26 members to the Education Committee, including four non-corporators, and 16 members to the BEST Committee. Following this, the Mayor is expected formally announce party group leaders and release the election schedule for chairpersons of these committees.

Chairperson Elections Scheduled

Elections for the chairpersons of the Standing Committee and the Education Committee are expected to be held on February 20, followed by polls for the Improvement Committee and the BEST Committee on February 23. The BJP is considering senior corporator Prabhakar Shinde for the post of chairperson of the Standing Committee, which takes all financial decisions of the BMC.

Special Meeting for Condolences

A special general body meeting will also be held to pay condolences to late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Reconstitution Timeline

The first standing committee meeting is expected to be held on February 25. Nominations for chairpersons of 18 ward committees are likely to be filed on March 4, with elections scheduled between March 5 and March 9. Elections for chairpersons of special committees are expected for March 12, 13, and 16, completing the civic body’s reconstitution process.

