Mumbai News: BMC Plans Clock Towers And Heritage Gates At City Entry Points In Airoli, Dahisar, Mulund And Mankhurd

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inspects city entry check-posts as BMC plans clock towers and heritage-style gates to enhance the city’s gateways | X - @TawdeRitu

Mumbai, March 10: The BMC will be constructing four clock towers along with an arch-shaped entry gate at four check-posts at Airoli, Vashi and Mulund to symbolise Mumbai’s heritage.

A detailed proposal will be prepared soon, followed by meetings with relevant departments to fast-track administrative approvals and begin the project.

Mayor inspects entry points

Mayor Ritu Tawde inspected three Mumbai entry check-posts on Tuesday. She announced that clock towers will be built at four entry points – Airoli, Dahisar, Mulund and Mankhurd, with the project included in the BMC’s 2026–27 civic budget.

दि. १० मार्च २०२६



"प्रवास सुखकर, गती निरंतर!" 🚗🛣️



मुंबईचे प्रवेशद्वार असलेल्या वाशी टोल नाका येथील वाहतूक कोंडी ही केवळ तांत्रिक अडचण नसून, हजारो प्रवाशांच्या वेळेचा आणि इंधनाचा प्रश्न आहे. या गंभीर समस्येची दखल घेत आज प्रत्यक्ष घटनास्थळी जाऊन सविस्तर पाहणी दौरा केला.



या… pic.twitter.com/YtGUzOzAxX — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) March 10, 2026

Mayor Tawde added that the plan extends beyond gates and clock towers, signalling wider beautification and infrastructure upgrades at these key city entry points.

Plan to highlight Mumbai’s heritage

“The new gates and clock towers at Mumbai’s entry points will reflect the city’s social, cultural and economic identity, helping citizens, visitors and tourists recognise Mumbai’s heritage through their design,” she added.

Tawde further stated that the land around the entry points will be developed into commercial and entertainment hubs for citizens and relaxation zones for passengers in transit.

“Each hub will feature shopping malls, banquets, restaurants, food courts, auditoriums and art galleries, while the transit zones will offer hotels, eateries, ticketing centres and connectivity for private vehicles, waterways and metro services,” said the Mayor.

Former octroi nakas to be redeveloped

There were five former nakas – two in Mulund and one each in Mankhurd (Vashi), Dahisar and Airoli – covering a total of about 43 acres. The sites for the new clock towers are check nakas or toll plazas, where the civic body previously collected octroi tax from vehicles entering or leaving Mumbai.

After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) replaced octroi in 2017, these land parcels remained vacant. The BMC had earlier proposed converting them into transportation and commercial hubs.

