Mumbai News: BMC Issues Final 7-Day Notice To Property Tax Defaulters Owing Over ₹420 Crore; Auction Warning Issued

BMC warns six major property tax defaulters of auction action if dues exceeding ₹420 crore are not cleared within seven days | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 4: Despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issuing a 21-day notice to clear pending property tax dues, six defaulters have failed to pay arrears amounting to over Rs 420 crores.

The civic body has now served a final seven-day notice, warning that the properties will be auctioned on March 10 if the dues remain unpaid, officials said on Wednesday.

Property tax collection nearing annual target

The BMC's Assessment and Collection Department has set a property tax target of Rs 6,200 crore for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Between April 1, 2025, and March 3, 2026, it has already collected Rs 5,890 crore, edging close to the annual goal. The civic body has also taken strict action against major defaulters who have failed to clear their outstanding property taxes despite repeated reminders.

21-day notice issued earlier

On February 13, the BMC issued a 21-day notice to six defaulters, covering properties such as vacant land, residential and commercial plots, industrial units, and hotels located in Bandra, Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Parel, and Mazgaon.

Also Watch:

Auction warning under municipal law

The auction notice is issued under Section 206(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act for the properties of these tax defaulters.

If the property tax is not paid within the stipulated time, the concerned property will be seized and auctioned under Sections 203, 204, 205, and 206 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, as per the civic rule.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/