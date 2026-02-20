Bhopal News: BMC Revenue Worth Rs 75 Crore Stuck; Over 200 Property Tax Files Pending For Clearance | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation is facing a major revenue setback this financial year, with collections lagging Rs 25 crore behind last year and nearly Rs 50 crore stuck due to pending property tax files.

More than 200 property tax-related files are reportedly pending in the office of Assistant Commissioner Kirti Chauhan. While files are processed and signed at zonal level and cleared by respective Revenue Officers (ROs), they are allegedly stalled after reaching the Assistant Commissioner’s office. Some files have been pending since January, while others have remained unresolved for over 15 days.

Zonal officers from all 21 zones have repeatedly contacted the office seeking clearance. The issue recently reached Additional Commissioner Anju Arun Kumar, prompting a video conference with zonal officers. However, officials claim that despite assurances, no significant movement has occurred on the pending files.

Rs 50 crore in property tax at stake

Sources said that cases worth nearly Rs 50 crore are stuck due to backlog. If resolved promptly, this amount could significantly boost corporation revenue in the current financial year. Responsibility for improving collections lies with the Assistant Commissioner, Revenue Officers of respective Assembly constituencies, and Zonal Officers. Officials suggest focus on revenue collection has weakened due to administrative engagements elsewhere.

Collections cross Rs 300 crore despite shortfall

Since April 1, 2025, BMC has collected Rs 216 crore in property tax and Rs 68 crore in water tax. Revenue from other heads has pushed total collections beyond Rs 300 crore. Constituency-wise property tax collections include Rs 69 crore from Govindpura, Rs 41 crore from Huzur, Rs 35 crore from Narela, Rs 30 crore from Central, Rs 27 crore from South-West, and Rs 12 crore from North Assembly.

Rs 300 crore service charges yet to be realised

BMC is also expected to recover nearly Rs 300 crore in service charges from government properties across the city. Officials appear slow in pursuing this collection. Attempts to contact Assistant Commissioner Kirti Chauhan for comment remained unsuccessful.