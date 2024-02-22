Mumbai News: BMC Introduces E-Rickshaws For Garbage Collection In Narrow Lanes And Slums



BMC has introduced E-Autorickshaws for garbage collection from narrow lanes and slum areas of Mumbai, inaccessible to big trucks. Implemented in Govandi as a pilot, three E-autos will facilitate garbage collection, easing the process.

Following a successful Deep Cleaning drive, BMC focuses on door-to-door garbage collection in Mumbai's slums and narrow areas. CM Shinde directed BMC to ensure cleanliness in slum areas. BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Commissioner Dr. Sudhakar Shinde instructed the use of E-autos in slums due to narrow lanes, starting with the congested M east area encompassing Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, and Chitta Camp.

Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Prashant Tayshete stated, "We're receiving positive feedback on E-autos and plan to introduce more in the future. Similar E-autos will soon operate in Grant road, Pedder road, Gaodevi, and Malabar hill road areas of Mumbai."

E-autos have streamlined garbage collection, making it convenient for residents to dispose of waste in small vehicles. This system has reduced waste dumping elsewhere and prevented small vehicles from blocking congested roads.