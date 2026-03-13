Mumbai News: BMC Installs 50-Kg-Per-Hour Animal Cremation Incinerator At Mahalaxmi Small Animals Hospital

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi during her visit to the Small Animals Hospital in Mahalaxmi, where BMC has installed a 50-kg-per-hour incinerator for the scientific cremation of small animals and birds | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, March 13: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in collaboration with Tata Trusts, has installed a 50 kg-per-hour capacity incinerator at the Small Animals Hospital in Mahalaxmi for the cremation of deceased small animals and birds. The facility is now ready to become operational.

Veterinary welfare initiative

The BMC’s Veterinary Health Department undertakes a range of initiatives to advance animal welfare services. In line with this mission, and in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, Tata Trusts have established a Small Animal Hospital in Mahalaxmi.

Located in a modern four-storey facility, the hospital is equipped with four state-of-the-art operation theatres, a dedicated surgical unit staffed by expert veterinary surgeons, and has the capacity to care for approximately 200 animals.

Advanced medical facilities

The hospital also houses general wards, an ICU and a high-dependency unit, along with advanced diagnostic facilities including MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasonography, a pathology laboratory and 2D echocardiography.

In addition, it provides specialised treatments such as blood banking, dental care, dermatology, ophthalmology, endoscopy, physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, ensuring comprehensive, high-quality medical care for small animals under one roof.

🔹Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Tata Trusts jointly operate the state-of-the-art Small Animal Hospital located in the Mahalaxmi area. Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. (Smt.) Ashwini Joshi visited the hospital today and reviewed the various facilities &… pic.twitter.com/IMVkMLgYNy — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 13, 2026

Civic officials review facility

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi visited the hospital on Friday. She stated that it is one of the country’s leading facilities for small animals, offering multi-purpose services, advanced diagnostics and treatment facilities under one roof.

Joshi noted that the hospital has boosted veterinary health services in Mumbai by providing high-quality care for pets and small animals.

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Safe disposal of animal carcasses

She also highlighted the hospital’s provisions for the scientific disposal of animal carcasses and biomedical waste.

“A 50 kg-capacity incinerator for small animals and birds is now operational, ensuring safe and environmentally responsible disposal, benefiting public health and the environment,” said Joshi.

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