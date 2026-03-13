Mumbai: BMC Officer Allegedly Assaulted In Bhandup During Anti-Encroachment Drive; Vendors Detained By Police - Video

Mumbai: An incident was reported in Bhandup after a group of vegetable vendors allegedly attacked a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer during an anti-encroachment drive. The civic team had reached the area to remove roadside stalls when the confrontation reportedly escalated.

According to information available, an argument broke out between the vendors and the civic official when he came to clear the road side. Many vendors were arguing and pushing the BMC official.

A video circulating on social media shared by instagram handle 'Mumbaiculture.in', shows Mumbai Police detaining vendors in connection with the incident. The visuals do not show the alleged assault but capture police personnel taking the individual into custody.

Police have said further investigating the matter is underway.

This news comes in nearly a week after five persons were arrested on Saturday, March, for allegedly assaulting civic officials during an anti-hawker drive conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Kandivali a day earlier.

The incident took place on Friday night in the Lokhandwala Circle area when a team of BMC officials was carrying out a drive to remove illegal street vendors from the locality.

During the operation, a group of individuals allegedly confronted the civic staff and chased them, leading to an altercation. The driver of an earthmover machine deployed for the anti-encroachment drive was also reportedly assaulted during the incident.

BMC officials state that, the anti hawker campaign is not intended to take away the livelihood of street vendors, but to ensure proper use of public spaces in Mumbai. The focus is on designating official “hawker zones” for eligible, registered vendors, conducting surveys, implementing rehabilitation plans and providing opportunities to operate in a regulated manner.

