Mumbai News: BMC Implements Innovative Solution With Steel Nets To Tackle Persistent Garbage Dumping In Nullahs

Mumbai: The BMC has devised a new solution to address the persistent issue of garbage dumping in nullahs. On a trial basis, a steel net, reaching up to 10 feet, has been installed on both sides above the nullah at P&T Colony in Bandra West. Additionally, the civic body plans to install CCTV cameras to monitor individuals disposing of garbage in the nullah and take action against violators.

Each year, the BMC conducts a nullah-cleaning drive before the monsoon to clear city culverts. Despite these efforts, several nullahs become clogged due to dumped garbage. To curb slum dwellers from discarding waste into nullahs, the BMC has experimented with various measures in the past. However, the issue persists, particularly in slum areas where items like furniture and sofas are frequently dumped into clean nullahs, raising concerns for civic officials.

Review to be conducted

This time, the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department initiated the installation of steel nets on nullahs in Bandra West last month. The BMC plans to conduct surveys of nullahs near chawls and slum areas. Sources from the SWD department state, "A review will be conducted to assess if the nets help prevent people from dumping waste in the nullah. If the experiment proves successful, it will be implemented in other nullahs prone to frequent garbage dumping."

The BMC has identified specific nullahs in Bandra, Dharavi, Kurla, near the Mithi River, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, etc., where garbage dumping is common. Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner, stated, "We also plan to install CCTV cameras near the nullah to monitor the area. Two CCTV cameras will be installed near the nullah in Bandra West. Taking action against a few individuals will serve as a deterrent for others. People in other locations will think twice before disposing of waste in the nullahs."

Penalties imposed on people caught throwing garbage

The BMC has previously attempted various measures, such as installing dustbins along the nullahs, covering them with nets, conducting awareness campaigns, and appointing clean-up marshals to monitor nullahs. The civic body has also imposed penalties on individuals caught throwing garbage into nullahs. The obstruction of drains due to plastic carry bags was a major factor in the 26/7 deluge in 2005, resulting in over a thousand casualties.

Total major nullahs in Mumbai - 281 with length of 270 km

Area and number of nullahs

City - 29

Western suburbs - 138

Eastern suburbs - 114

Total minor nullahs in Mumbai - total 1,490

City - 202

Western suburbs - 294

Eastern suburbs - 994