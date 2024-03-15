 Mumbai News: BMC Fails To Collect Property Tax Arrears On Commissioner's Bungalow For 14 Years, Reveals RTI Application
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Fails To Collect Property Tax Arrears On Commissioner's Bungalow For 14 Years, Reveals RTI Application

Mumbai News: BMC Fails To Collect Property Tax Arrears On Commissioner's Bungalow For 14 Years, Reveals RTI Application

Galgali filed an RTI application at the commissioner's office on December 29, 2023, seeking information regarding the monthly consumption of electrical units by the commissioner.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File pic

While the BMC is threatening action against citizens for failure to clear their property tax arrears, it has neglected to collect the levy on the municipal commissioner's bungalow in Malabar Hill for the past 14 years. This revelation surfaced when noted activist Anil Galgali submitted an application to the civic body under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Galgali stated, "The tax assessment and collection department of the BMC have initiated stringent measures for property tax recovery. However, they have shown indifference towards collecting the tax arrears amounting to Rs. 4.56 lakhs pending against the municipal commissioner's bungalow. These arrears have remained outstanding for a staggering 14 years."

Galgali filed an RTI application at the commissioner's office on December 29, 2023, seeking information regarding the monthly consumption of electrical units by the commissioner. The application was subsequently redirected by the commissioner's office to the hydraulic department of 'D' ward, under whose jurisdiction the bungalow falls. The hydraulic department then forwarded the application to the assessment and collection department.

The requested information was finally provided to Galgali recently, revealing an outstanding amount of Rs. 4.56 lakhs. He also uncovered that the bungalow's water connection lacked a meter, despite mandatory requirements for metered connections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Kandivli Residents To Get Relief From Traffic Congestion At Akurli Subway After MP...

Mumbai News: Kandivli Residents To Get Relief From Traffic Congestion At Akurli Subway After MP...

Mumbai News: Gang Of 7 Held From West Bengal For Duping SoBo Family Of ₹ 1.48 Crore

Mumbai News: Gang Of 7 Held From West Bengal For Duping SoBo Family Of ₹ 1.48 Crore

Mumbai News: BMC Fails To Collect Property Tax Arrears On Commissioner's Bungalow For 14 Years,...

Mumbai News: BMC Fails To Collect Property Tax Arrears On Commissioner's Bungalow For 14 Years,...

Ed Sheeran Set To Mesmerize Mumbai At Final Stop Of '+ – = ÷ ×' Mathematics Tour; Concert...

Ed Sheeran Set To Mesmerize Mumbai At Final Stop Of '+ – = ÷ ×' Mathematics Tour; Concert...

Warship Sketches Leak: Maharashtra ATS Uncovers Suspicious Transaction From Delhi Bank Account

Warship Sketches Leak: Maharashtra ATS Uncovers Suspicious Transaction From Delhi Bank Account