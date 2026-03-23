Mumbai News: BMC Enforces Biometric Attendance At Jogeshwari Hospital, Cracks Down On Absentee Doctors

Biometric system introduced at Jogeshwari trauma hospital to curb absenteeism and improve patient care | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 23: In a significant move to improve healthcare services, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented a mandatory biometric attendance system at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari.

Mandatory digital attendance for staff

Introduced on Sunday, the system requires all doctors and interns to mark their attendance digitally. Officials say the initiative is aimed at curbing negligence and ensuring accountability among medical staff. Non-compliance could result in salary withholding and denial of leave approvals.

Action after absenteeism complaints

The decision follows repeated complaints about absenteeism among doctors. Since the system’s rollout, several previously absent doctors and interns have resumed duty, leading to better patient care and more timely treatment.

Allegations of irregular recruitment

The move also comes amid serious allegations of irregularities in recruitment. Between October 2024 and March 2025, around 60 to 70 doctors were reportedly appointed without mandatory interviews or proper procedures. It is alleged that a contractual clerk, acting under instructions from the then Medical Superintendent, processed these appointments.

Concerns over forged attendance and salaries

Disturbingly, some of these doctors allegedly never reported for duty but continued to receive salaries through forged attendance records, raising concerns about misuse of public funds.

Inquiry initiated following complaint

The issue was brought to light by Ravindra Waikar, a Member of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), who called for an investigation into the matter.

In response, the BMC has formed a three-member inquiry committee comprising senior officials and medical experts. The panel is currently examining recruitment records, attendance logs, and payment documents to identify any irregularities.

Also Watch:

Improved hospital operations expected

Meanwhile, officials believe that the biometric attendance system will streamline hospital operations. Earlier, the sudden absence of medical staff often forced patients to seek expensive services at private facilities.

With improved monitoring, staff availability has increased across departments. Interns are now being deployed in critical units such as ICUs and casualty wards, strengthening emergency services and enhancing overall patient care.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/