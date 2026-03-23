Mumbai News: BMC Launches City’s First ‘Signal School’ In Chembur To Educate Street Children

Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurates Mumbai’s first Signal School aimed at educating homeless children | File Photo

Mumbai, March 23: After nearly three years since its announcement, the BMC, in collaboration with the Mumbai Suburban District Collector’s Office and Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth, has launched Mumbai’s first “Signal School” to bring homeless, migrant, and out-of-school children into the formal education system.

Inaugurated by Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday, the school has been set up under the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road flyover near Amar Mahal in Chembur.

Focus on education and vocational training

Building on successful models in Thane and Nerul by Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth, the initiative extends beyond basic education to include vocational training and hands-on exposure to small-scale industries, along with facilities for culinary arts, robotics, science, and computer education. Activity-based learning tools tailored for the programme were also unveiled at the inauguration.

A civic official said, "The model is designed to address educational as well as the social, economic, and psychological challenges faced by children living on streets or under flyovers."

Expansion plans and civic support

Mayor Tawde said, “The BMC will take concrete steps to bring children living under flyovers and near traffic islands into the formal education system. A survey of bridge areas across the city will be conducted to assess the number of ‘Signal Schools’ required and plan their expansion.”

She added that such initiatives must be supported by all sections of society along with the government and sustained over time. The civic body will also make necessary budgetary provisions for their management and ensure suitable arrangements for a conducive learning environment during the monsoon. She urged parents to send more children to these schools.

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Aim to integrate children into formal schooling

Prachi Jambekar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Project), said, "The project aims to provide education, nutrition, technological exposure, and mental support to vulnerable children, enabling their transition into civic-run schools." Meanwhile, civic sources said that a suitable location for Signal Schools in the suburbs is yet to be identified.

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