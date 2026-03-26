Mumbai News: BMC Diverts ₹90 Crore From Mithi River Works To Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road Flyover Extension, Opposition Seeks Audit

BMC faces criticism over shifting river project funds to flyover extension amid questions on financial planning | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faces scrutiny over a proposal to divert Rs 90 crore from funds earmarked for widening and deepening the Mithi River and other water bodies to extend a flyover on the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).

While the proposal was approved by the civic standing committee, the opposition has demanded three years of inter-departmental transfer records, alleging the move signals weak financial planning.

Opposition seeks audit of fund transfers

Of the Rs 150 crore allocated in financial year 2025–26 for river widening, including the Mithi River, the BMC spent only Rs 10 crore. Now, Rs 90 crore of the unspent Rs 140.62 crore is proposed for extending the GMLR flyover toward the Sion-Panvel Highway at Vashi.

The proposal to shift funds was discussed at Wednesday’s standing committee. Congress leader Ashraf Azmi demanded formal recording of the proposal and a three-year fund-transfer audit, citing financial indiscipline and possibly unnecessary works.

BJP corporators Shital Gambhir and Priti Satam backed transparency, with Satam flagging repeated infrastructure failures along the Oshiwara River.

Officials cite unutilised funds and deadlines

Vipin Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner, noted that payments to approved Mithi River contractors have been cleared, while blacklisted contractors received nothing, leaving part of the funds unutilised.

He warned that any unspent amount must be used by the end of March or it will lapse. Approving the fund transfer, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the administration to take into account members’ suggestions raised during the discussion.

Flyover extension project details

The GMLR flyover extension comprises two arms — a 1,473-metre stretch up to 8.5 metres wide toward Vashi, and a 1,930-metre return arm. Built with a modern steel-composite structure, the project is estimated at Rs 1,051 crore and aims to ease congestion at Maharashtra Nagar junction in Mankhurd, where the GMLR meets the Sion-Panvel Highway.

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However, with only Rs 344 crore currently available, the funds are insufficient to complete the project, for which tenders were floated in 2024–25. The BMC administration plans to reallocate funds from the river improvement budget.

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