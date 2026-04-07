Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes ‘Illegal Structures’ In Goregaon After Clash, Action Draws Criticism; 10 Arrested

BMC demolition in Goregaon after violent clash triggers criticism as police maintain tight security | File Photo

Mumbai, April 7: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday carried out a demolition drive in the Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon (East), a day after a violent clash between two groups left at least three persons injured.

While the BMC described the drive as a “routine action” against illegal constructions based on prior complaints, the timing of the demolition, immediately after the clash, has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Demolition drive sparks political reaction

Reacting to the development, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan termed the action “unconstitutional” and raised concerns over the use of bulldozers. “The Supreme Court has said that bulldozers cannot be used arbitrarily. The Constitution, not bulldozer politics, will run the country,” Pathan said.

He also urged citizens to maintain peace and appealed to the police and administration to act impartially. Calling for intervention, he said to the media, “We request Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter. Strict action should be taken against those involved in the violence, but we do not want riots.”

Civic action targets alleged illegal structures

Civic officials deployed bulldozers to remove alleged illegal structures, including temporary sheds and a paan shop, which authorities claimed were linked to some of the accused involved in the violence. The action was undertaken amid a heavy police presence to prevent any further tension in the densely populated Dindoshi locality.

Clash during procession leaves three injured

According to police sources, the violence erupted on Sunday during a religious procession in Santosh Nagar. Members of two groups reportedly clashed, allegedly using swords and iron rods. At least three people sustained injuries in the incident.

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Police action and ongoing investigation

Following the clash, the police informed the civic body about the presence of unauthorised structures in the area, prompting the BMC to initiate action. So far, 10 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and further investigation is underway.

The police have maintained that the situation in the area is currently under control, with adequate police deployment continuing as a precautionary measure.

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