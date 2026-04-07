Mumbai News: MGL Begins Citywide Trenching For PNG Pipelines As BMC Grants Deemed Permissions Until June 30

Concretisation work of Jagannath Shankar Sheth Road at Girgaon | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, April 7: After receiving deemed permission to trench for laying infrastructure for the PNG supply, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has started trenching at several locations across the city, posing a massive challenge for the BMC to ensure roads are restored, fire safety is maintained, and major traffic disruptions are avoided.

The BMC has not only granted deemed trench permission for MGL till June 30, but has also drastically reduced the charges from an average of Rs 30,000 per running kilometre (RMC) to just Rs 5,000.

Moreover, MGL is now only required to intimate the BMC, Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police Traffic Department, and no NOC is required, applicable till June 30.

Deemed permissions granted amid energy concerns

It was on March 30 that the government decided to grant deemed permissions for laying pipelines for PNG supply, following the directives from the Union government to maximise PNG connections in the backdrop of a potential crisis of LPG cylinder supply due to the US-Iran war and heightened geopolitical tensions.

“It is true that even newly concretised roads will be dug up for laying PNG infrastructure, and citizens can face more inconvenience considering the BMC is in full swing undertaking road concretisation and pre-monsoon desilting work across the city. We had also raised these concerns with the higher authorities. However, we have to be prepared for the international situation, even though there isn’t an LPG crisis in India at present. Thus, the government has directed to maximise PNG connections and natural gas is available in abundance. In the larger public interest, the deemed permissions are granted,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

No NOC required, coordination with traffic police

Bangar added that until June 30, the MGL does not need a NOC from the BMC, Fire Brigade and Traffic Police, and only needs to inform the location they are working. However, they need to coordinate with the Traffic Police to ensure that major disruptions and traffic bottlenecks are not created. “The restoration of roads will be done by the existing BMC’s trenching contractors,” Bangar said.

MGL ramps up connections across city

Speaking with the FPJ, an MGL spokesperson said that the BMC will only need to restore the road, as MGL neither has the expertise nor the contractors, especially for cement-concrete road restoration.

“MGL teams are working relentlessly on the ground and actively coordinating with all stakeholders to complete the commissioning of PNG supply to maximum households over the next three months.”

MGL, in its statement, said that in March 2026 alone, there was an over 200% increase in the number of MGL domestic connections, as compared to February 2026. Compared with around 16,000 domestic PNG connections in February 2026, MGL has provided PNG connections to about 50,000 households in March 2026. The daily inquiries for PNG connections have increased four to five times in March 2026 as compared to previous months.

“The new directives and the guidelines of Central, State and local authorities will enable MGL to significantly accelerate providing PNG connectivity to more and more domestic households and commercial establishments.”

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Challenges in pipeline connectivity remain

“Though in the majority of cases PNG supply is made available to households expeditiously, in certain areas, pockets, and buildings, pipeline connectivity faces challenges and constraints like deep consecutive nallahs, ongoing infrastructure work of various authorities and utilities, public inconveniences due to simultaneous work, traffic issues, narrow congested lanes, encroachments, underground bunching of utilities, including high-tension cables leaving no space for gas pipeline laying, etc. All these challenges are being addressed based on the merit of each case and in a phased manner with compliance to statutory safety guidelines and public convenience,” the statement said.

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