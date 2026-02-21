 Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 60 Illegal Structures In Kandivali And Borivali As Citywide Anti-Encroachment Drive Intensifies
Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai demolished 25 unauthorised structures and 35 illegal stalls in Kandivali and Borivali as part of its citywide anti-encroachment drive. The operation, backed by police and heavy machinery, aims to clear roads, footpaths and public spaces across Mumbai.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Civic teams use heavy machinery to remove unauthorised stalls and structures in Kandivali and Borivali during a major demolition operation | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 21: In a major demolition drive over the past two days in Kandivali and Borivali, the BMC removed unauthorised structures and illegal stalls, supported by police to prevent any resistance. This operation is part of an ongoing city-wide drive to clear encroachments across Mumbai.

25 structures and 35 stalls removed

At Mahavir Nagar in Borivali (West) and Kandivali (West), the R Central ward team removed 25 unauthorised structures and 35 illegal stalls. Officers and staff from the Protection, Encroachment Removal, Building & Factory, and Solid Waste Management Departments jointly executed the operation. Around 50 personnel, with 3 JCBs and 5 dumpers, took part under full police deployment.

Drive to ensure accessible public spaces

"The drive has cleared roads and public spaces for citizens. Such actions against unauthorised constructions and street vendors will continue to ensure accessible and safe public spaces," said an official from R Central ward. Over the past week, the civic team has taken action against illegal stalls and unauthorised structures across multiple areas of the city.

Citywide encroachment and cleanliness measures

The BMC has stepped up footpath encroachment removal with continuous monitoring. Citywide cleanliness drives include removal of abandoned vehicles and action against unauthorised hoardings and hawker-free zones, supported by extra manpower and mechanised equipment to ensure a cleaner, organised urban environment, added the official.

