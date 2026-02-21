BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Under Fit Mumbai Initiative To Promote Active Lifestyles Across 26 Wards

Citizens participate in yoga and fitness activities at Bandra Fort Garden as BMC expands its ‘Fit Saturday’ campaign citywide | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 21: To promote healthier and more active lifestyles, the BMC has launched “Fit Saturday” under its “Fit Mumbai” initiative, inspired by the Fit India Movement. The campaign will be held every Saturday at 6:30 a.m. at Bandra Fort Garden and MIG Club. In partnership with the Sports Authority of India, the BMC also has plans to expand the initiative across all 26 civic wards.

The campaign began in October 2025 at Bandra Fort Garden. The “Fit Saturday” initiative is designed to inspire non-exercisers to adopt a regular fitness routine, motivate non-walkers to start walking, encourage walkers to take up jogging, and push joggers to embrace running. Under “Fit Mumbai” with the slogan “Fitness Dil Se”, this citizen-led initiative gives every Mumbaikar’s fitness journey a new direction.

Enthusiastic participation at MIG Club

The event at the MIG Club in Bandra on Saturday saw enthusiastic participation from citizens of all age groups. Activities included yoga, pranayama, meditation, walking, running and Zumba, with participants pledging to embrace a regular exercise routine and a healthy lifestyle.

The event was attended by Saurabh Katiyar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mumbai Suburban; Krishna Prakash, Additional Director General of Police; Ambarnath Khule, Indian Revenue Service officer; and Deputy Municipal Commissioners Vishwas Mote and Sharad Ughade.

Call for citizen participation

"Good health and a fit lifestyle are true wealth. Amid the hustle and bustle of daily life, Mumbaikars need to make time for their physical well-being. To promote citizens’ health, BMC regularly organises such initiatives. Citizens should participate enthusiastically," urged Dr Avinash Dhakne, Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburban).

Weekly sessions and youth outreach

Under the campaign, weekly fitness sessions are organised every Saturday at 6:30 AM in parks and grounds, offering walking, jogging and yoga for all age groups. At the local level, community and social organisations host fitness programmes, while Shiv Yoga Centres coordinate sessions on yoga, meditation and pranayama.

The initiative also focuses on raising awareness about physical and mental health through education, information and interactive campaigns to boost citizen participation. For school and college youth, dedicated fitness sessions and competitions are held to instil the importance of exercise from an early age.

