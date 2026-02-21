 Mumbai News: Blood Labelling Error Sparks Panic At BMC-Run Maternity Home In Govandi, Pregnant Woman Shifted To Sion Hospital
A blood labelling mistake at a civic maternity home in Govandi caused panic after a nine-month pregnant woman was allegedly given a mismatched blood unit. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed it was a lab error and said the blood was re-tested as O+, while the patient was shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and is stable.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 06:01 AM IST
Panic erupts at Govandi maternity home after a blood labelling mix-up during transfusion forces doctors to shift a pregnant woman to Sion Hospital for further treatment | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 20: Wrong labelling of a blood unit by a blood bank created panic in Govandi (East) after a nine-month pregnant woman was allegedly transfused with a mismatched blood group.

The patient, identified as Shanaya Shahid Shaikh (25), had been admitted to the civic-run maternity home for delivery on Friday, February 20.

According to her relatives, she was administered B positive (B+) blood despite her blood group being O positive (O+).

Family members said that shortly after the transfusion began, Shanaya complained of dizziness and discomfort. Growing suspicious, they checked the blood packet and found that the label indicated a different blood group, triggering panic at the hospital.

The family alleged that when they raised concerns, the attending doctor left the premises and nursing staff attempted to downplay the matter. Local police were subsequently called to the spot.

The woman was later shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, commonly known as Sion Hospital, for further medical care.

BMC clarifies labelling error

However, Executive Health Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Dr Daksha Shah, clarified that the issue arose due to a labelling error by the blood bank. “The blood bank made a labelling mistake. The blood was re-tested and confirmed to be O positive. The patient’s condition is stable,” she said.

However, due to a ruckus in the hospital, local police had to intervene, calm down the family and help shift the patient to Sion Hospital.

