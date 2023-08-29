Mumbai News: BMC Delays School CCTV Installation Plan, Seeks Affordable Options Amid Budget Concerns | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC has once again postponed its proposal to install CCTV cameras in civic-run schools. Civic authorities have opted to revise the estimated cost and seek more affordable camera options for placement within school premises, entrances, and hallways. The project has remained stagnant due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

6,000 CCTV cameras to be installed across 1,000 school buildings

The decision to install cameras in BMC schools for the safety of students and teachers was initially made in 2019. It also addressed a longstanding demand from corporators. However, the plan was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the original proposal, approximately 6,000 CCTV cameras were meant to be installed across 1,000 school buildings, with a budget provision of Rs. 24.30 crore.

After the pandemic, the BMC decided to revisit the proposal, but corporators insisted on installing CCTV cameras within classrooms to monitor teaching activities. "Implementing cameras in all classrooms exceeded the budget, leading to the project being delayed until last year. The new plan involves installing CCTV cameras solely on school premises, entrances, and hallways, rather than in classrooms. Furthermore, due to the high estimated cost of the cameras, a reevaluation is underway," explained a civic official.

Gangadharan D., the joint municipal commissioner of the BMC, stated, "The previously recommended CCTV cameras were of high resolution and came with a higher cost. Since our requirement is primarily for security purposes, we do not need excessively advanced cameras. Thus, I have directed officials to rework the cost estimates." The BMC's 1,000 schools provide education in Marathi, Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati. Presently, the BMC schools have an enrollment of around 3.18 lakh students.