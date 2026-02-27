Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Illegal Hawkers In Kandivali's Thakur Complex | VIDEO

Civic officials clear illegal hawker stalls and reclaim footpaths during an anti-encroachment operation in Thakur Complex, Ward 24 | FPJ

Mumbai, Feb 27: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ongoing citywide clean-up campaign against illegal hawkers and encroachments, a major drive was carried out on Friday in Thakur Complex, Ward 24.

Civic officials, accompanied by local representatives and police personnel, removed unauthorised stalls and cleared footpaths that residents said had become increasingly congested.

The action forms part of a broader effort across Mumbai to reclaim pedestrian spaces and address long-standing complaints about obstruction and traffic bottlenecks.

Corporator warns against return of encroachments

Local corporator Swati Jaidawl, who was present during the drive, made it clear that the administration would not tolerate fresh encroachments in the area. “We will not allow any illegal encroachments or hawkers here,” she said.

When asked whether the hawkers might return after a few days, as has often happened in the past, Jaidawl remarked that such patterns had continued for nearly three decades. She asserted that with the BJP currently in power, stricter enforcement would ensure that removed hawkers do not resume business unlawfully.

Action against hawker mafia

Jaidawl alleged that an organised hawker mafia operates in parts of the suburb and said the drive aims to dismantle such networks. However, she clarified that not all vendors would be targeted.

“Bhoomi putra such as cobblers, divyaang booth holders and those who have had licences for years will be allowed,” she said. “But new illegal hawkers encroaching on footpaths will be removed.”

Addressing concerns about livelihoods, she added that several government schemes are available for eligible individuals. “There are many yojnas they can apply for, but staying illegally on footpaths will not be accepted,” she stated.

Residents welcomed the move, expressing hope that the cleared pavements would remain accessible in the days to come.

