Mumbai News: BMC Completes Repairs Of 2 Chambers At Ghatkopar Reservoir, Water Supply To Resume From April 10

Water supply in Ghatkopar set to return to normal after BMC completes reservoir repair work | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 7: The BMC’s Hydraulic Engineer Department has completed repairs on two chambers of the lower-level Ghatkopar reservoir in Ghatkopar (West). As a result, normal water supply will resume from April 10, 2026, with the temporary schedules used during the repair period being discontinued.

The civic body has advised residents to boil and filter water for the next five days as a precaution and to use water judiciously to ensure sufficient supply while the system stabilises.

Water supply to resume across affected areas

As per a BMC press release issued on Tuesday, water supply in Narayan Nagar and Zone NX 03 areas—including Chiragnagar, Azad Nagar, Ganesh Maidan, Parshivadi, New Maniklal Estate Road, NSS Road, Mahindra Park, D.S. Road, Khalai and Kirole villages, Vidyavihar (West), and surrounding localities—will be restored from 3:15 PM to 7:15 PM following the completion of reservoir repairs.

Evening supply timings for Pantnagar and NX 06 zones

In the Pantnagar Outlet and Zone NX 06 areas, covering Bhim Nagar, Pawar Chawl, Lower Bhim Nagar, the Crime Branch area, Vaitagwadi, Nityanand Nagar, C.G.S. Colony, Gangawadi, Dhruvarajsinh Galli, MTNL Galli, AGL R. Road, and areas along Lal Bahadur Shastri Road from Ghatkopar (West) to Shreyas Signal, supply will run from 6:45 PM to 11:00 PM.

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No change in Sarvodaya boosting schedule

For Sarvodaya Boosting and Zone NX 06 areas, including Sanitorium Galli, H.R. Desai Road, Kama Galli, Shraddhanand Road, J.V. Road, Gopal Galli, L.B.S. Road-adjacent localities, and Gandhinagar, water supply will remain from 7:15 PM to 9:15 PM, unchanged from the previous schedule.

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