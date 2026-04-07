Mumbai News: BMC Plans Real-Time Audit Of Birth Certificates After Fraud Row, Proposal To Be Tabled In Civic Body

BMC proposes real-time audits of birth certificates following allegations of forged documents in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, April 7: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to bring its birth certificate system under strict, real-time scrutiny. A notice of motion moved by a BJP corporator will be tabled at the upcoming general body meeting in the civic house. If approved, it will enforce mandatory, periodic audits of all birth registrations and certificate issuance across ward offices.

Move follows forged certificate controversy

The push follows a recent controversy involving two health officials accused of issuing forged certificates to undocumented immigrants. After assuming office, Mayor Ritu Tawde announced a crackdown on illegal encroachments allegedly linked to Bangladeshi nationals occupying the city’s footpaths and public spaces.

She also revealed that as many as 237 birth certificates were suspected to have been fraudulently issued to facilitate unlawful activities. These documents were traced to ward offices in Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur, and Kurla—areas that have previously come under scrutiny for allegedly harbouring illegal migrants.

Proposal calls for audits and real-time monitoring

Somaiya’s notice of motion warns of a rise in illegal encroachments across Mumbai, alleging that some individuals may have obtained bogus birth certificates from ward offices. He flags this as a serious concern for both national security and BMC administration.

The proposal calls for a comprehensive audit of the birth registration and certification process to ensure strict compliance with rules. It also seeks real-time systems to detect errors, delays, and violations, enabling swift corrective action against irregularities.

System loopholes and technical glitches flagged

Every birth in civic, government, or private hospitals is required to be registered under the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, regardless of nationality—a rule seemingly exploited here. Since certificates are issued based on hospital-submitted data, lapses by hospital administrations cannot be ruled out, said an official.

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He further noted that the disputed certificates, issued between 2024 and 2025, coincided with prolonged technical glitches on the Government of India’s online portal, resulting in nearly a year-long backlog. “The issuance pattern appeared suspicious, and complaints were lodged,” the official said.

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