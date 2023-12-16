Mumbai News: Now, Rides To Get Smoother On Parel TT Bridge

FPJ

After working overnight for a week, the BMC finally completed resurfacing of the Parel TT flyover bridge. The work started after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued instructions to strengthen the bridge, which is one of the busiest flyovers in south Mumbai. The resurfacing will facilitate a smooth ride for thousands of motorists and bikers who use the crucial infrastructure on a daily basis.

To avoid impacting vehicular movement, BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed the bridges department to carry out the work from 9.30pm to 7am. Minor repairs were also done during the same period. Additional Municipal Commissioners, P Velarasu and Dr.Sudhakar Shinde, took regular follow ups of the work.

According to bridges department Chief Engineer Vivek Kalyankar, an interval for vehicular movement was sought from the traffic department and the resurfacing work was planned accordingly. “We have carried out work in 250-metre patches besides repairing bridge joints,” said Kalyankar.

The remaining repair works of the Parel TT bridge will be taken up when the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link gets opened, said the BMC.