Mumbai News: BMC Clears Illegal Hawkers From Footpaths As Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise Inspection In Dadar

Mumbai, Feb 23: Following directives from the Bombay High Court, the BMC has launched a massive demolition drive across the city. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted a surprise visit on Monday to review the ongoing action in the Dadar, Parel and Matunga areas. During the visit, he also interacted with local traders and residents to understand their concerns and seek their suggestions.

Focus on clearing public spaces

The BMC aims, through this demolition drive, to keep major roads, narrow footpaths, spaces under flyovers, and areas around hospitals, schools and railway stations free of encroachments, ensuring safe and open public spaces for citizens. Due to congestion, traffic blockages and accident risks from unauthorised vendors, certain areas have been declared “vendor-free zones.”

On Monday, Gagrani, along with civic officials, visited areas such as Sion, Matunga, Parel, Mahim and Dadar under the jurisdiction of the BMC's F North, F South and G North wards.

Hawker zones and rehabilitation plan

Gagrani stated that the campaign is not intended to take away the livelihood of street vendors, but to ensure proper use of public spaces in Mumbai. The focus is on designating official “hawker zones” for eligible, registered vendors, conducting surveys, implementing rehabilitation plans and providing opportunities to operate in a regulated manner.

"This approach protects pedestrian rights while allowing vendors to earn within the rules," he added.

