 Mumbai News: BMC Clears Illegal Hawkers From Footpaths As Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise Inspection In Dadar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Clears Illegal Hawkers From Footpaths As Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise Inspection In Dadar

Mumbai News: BMC Clears Illegal Hawkers From Footpaths As Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise Inspection In Dadar

Following orders from the Bombay High Court, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun a citywide demolition drive to clear encroachments, with Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspecting key areas to ensure safer roads and regulated hawker zones across Mumbai.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reviews anti-encroachment action in Dadar as civic teams clear footpaths and vendor-free zones | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Feb 23: Following directives from the Bombay High Court, the BMC has launched a massive demolition drive across the city. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted a surprise visit on Monday to review the ongoing action in the Dadar, Parel and Matunga areas. During the visit, he also interacted with local traders and residents to understand their concerns and seek their suggestions.

Focus on clearing public spaces

The BMC aims, through this demolition drive, to keep major roads, narrow footpaths, spaces under flyovers, and areas around hospitals, schools and railway stations free of encroachments, ensuring safe and open public spaces for citizens. Due to congestion, traffic blockages and accident risks from unauthorised vendors, certain areas have been declared “vendor-free zones.”

On Monday, Gagrani, along with civic officials, visited areas such as Sion, Matunga, Parel, Mahim and Dadar under the jurisdiction of the BMC's F North, F South and G North wards.

FPJ Shorts
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Special NIA Court Denies Interim Bail To Santosh Shelar, Allows Daughter’s Wedding Attendance Under Escort
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Special NIA Court Denies Interim Bail To Santosh Shelar, Allows Daughter’s Wedding Attendance Under Escort
Ranveer Singh Death Threat Case: FIR Filed Only Against Gangster Harry Boxer For Extortion Calls
Ranveer Singh Death Threat Case: FIR Filed Only Against Gangster Harry Boxer For Extortion Calls
Bombay HC To Hear Plea Challenging State Govt’s Scrapping Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation On March 9
Bombay HC To Hear Plea Challenging State Govt’s Scrapping Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation On March 9
Mumbai News: BMC Clears Illegal Hawkers From Footpaths As Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise Inspection In Dadar
Mumbai News: BMC Clears Illegal Hawkers From Footpaths As Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise Inspection In Dadar

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Footpaths Cleared Of Illegal Hawkers, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Conducts Surprise...
article-image

Hawker zones and rehabilitation plan

Gagrani stated that the campaign is not intended to take away the livelihood of street vendors, but to ensure proper use of public spaces in Mumbai. The focus is on designating official “hawker zones” for eligible, registered vendors, conducting surveys, implementing rehabilitation plans and providing opportunities to operate in a regulated manner.

"This approach protects pedestrian rights while allowing vendors to earn within the rules," he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on