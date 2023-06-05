Mumbai News: Blinded and deafened by JVLR traffic, resident issues notice to BMC

FPJ

A Jogeshwari-based social activist has sent a legal notice to the BMC for not installing vision and sound barriers on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge. As per the notice from Mansoor Darvesh, he had written to BMC commissioner and deputy commissioner of K-West ward in February-March last year and requested them to install the barriers as both light and sound from vehicles disturbs citizens residing in the area.

Activist claims he wrote letters when work was underway

Darvesh claimed he wrote the letters when the work on the bridge was underway. In August 2022, the K-West ward replied that his request had been sent to the bridges department of the civic body.

Meanwhile, Darvesh also made an RTI (Right to Information) application to the chief engineer of the bridges department, enquiring about the status of his letter. He received a reply in February this year, stating that the department itself had no idea about the installation of barriers.

Will file PIL, says Darvesh

Darvesh’s legal notice now asserts that the BMC hasn’t taken cognisance of his request, and that he is ready to approach the appropriate court and file a public interest litigation to seek a remedy.