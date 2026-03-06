Mumbai News: BJP Strengthens Grip In BMC Ward Committee Polls; Wins 3 Posts Unopposed, Congress Scores 2 Victories

BJP and opposition corporators participate in BMC ward committee chairperson elections that saw close contests and unopposed wins across six wards | File Photo

Mumbai, March 5: In Thursday’s six ward committee chairperson elections, the BJP strengthened its hold by winning three posts unopposed, while Congress scored key victories against the BJP–Mahayuti alliance in two wards.

In a high-stakes F South/F North contest, Manasi Satamkar of Shinde Sena narrowly defeated former mayor Shraddha Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT), as Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) corporators stayed away from the vote.

BJP wins three posts unopposed

Of the 17 ward committees, elections for six chairperson posts were held on Thursday. BJP corporators Raj Purohit (C & D), Prakash Darekar (R Central) and Leena Patel-Deherkar (R South) were elected unopposed. In the A–B–E ward, former opposition leader and senior Congress leader Dnyanraj Nikam defeated BJP’s Rohidas Lokhande by seven votes to five.

Close contest in F North and F South wards

In the F North and F South ward elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a major setback. Despite the Maha Vikas Aghadi holding a nominal majority, former mayor Shraddha Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT) was narrowly defeated by Manasi Satamkar of Shinde Sena.

Among the 17 corporators, Mahayuti (BJP 5 + Shinde Sena 3) and the opposition (Thackeray Sena 6 + Congress 1 + MNS 1) were tied at eight votes each, making the SP vote decisive.

At the last moment, the absence of Congress and SP corporators handed Satamkar eight votes to Jadhav’s seven, sealing a one-vote defeat.

Absence of corporators sparks questions

Ahead of the ward committee elections, Congress had announced support for Shiv Sena (UBT). However, with corporator Ayesha Sufiyan Vanu absent during the vote, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi said the party would seek an explanation from her.

SP corporator Iram Siddique was also absent, impacting the opposition’s strength in the crucial vote.

Role of ward committees

Ward committees are crucial instruments of local governance, empowered to approve civic works—including drainage, water supply and meter-related projects—worth up to Rs 5 lakh.

Also Watch:

Comprising elected corporators from their respective wards, the majority party automatically secures the chairperson’s post. The BJP–Mahayuti alliance has strengthened its hold, securing the chairperson post unopposed in 11 ward committees.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/