Mumbai News: BJP–Mahayuti Set To Secure 9 BMC Ward Committee Posts Unopposed; Chairpersons In Some Wards To Be Decided By Lottery

Mumbai, March 4: Around 11 ward committee chairpersons will be elected unopposed, as only one candidate filed the nomination for each post on Wednesday. Of these, the BJP–Mahayuti alliance will be unopposed in nine committees, while Shiv Sena (UBT) will be unopposed in two committees.

For the S & T Ward and F South & F North Ward committees, the chairpersons will be decided by lottery, as the number of ruling and opposition party members is equal. Elections in all these wards are scheduled to be held on March 5, 6, and 9.

Role and importance of ward committees

There are a total of 17 ward committees. Ward committee leadership is determined by numbers, with the party holding the most corporators in a ward claiming the chairmanship.

These committees are crucial instruments of local governance, empowered to approve civic works—including drainage, water supply, and meter-related projects—worth up to Rs. 5 lakh.

Comprising elected corporators from their respective wards, the majority party automatically secures the chairperson’s post. The BJP–Mahayuti alliance, which is currently ruling the BMC, is set to hold a majority of the ward committees.

Nomination process completed

The nomination form for the chairperson of the 17 ward committees was filled by candidates on Wednesday with the municipal secretary.

In Bhandup S and Mulund T, both the BJP–Mahayuti alliance and the Shiv Sena (UBT)–Congress–MNS coalition have 10 corporators each, making the chairperson’s post decidable by lottery.

In the F South and F North ward committees, the numbers are evenly split between the ruling and opposition corporators, making a tie highly likely. As a result, the chairperson for these committees will likely be decided by lottery.

Meanwhile, in the Dadar–G North ward committee chairperson election, the MNS has fielded Yashwant Killedar to contest against Uddhav Sena’s candidate, Joseph Koli.

Unopposed chairperson elections

C–D – Akash Purohit, BJP

K West – Rohan Rathod, BJP

K South/North – Prakash Musale, BJP

P South – Shrikala Pille, BJP

R South – Leena Deharkar, BJP

R Central/North – Prakash Darekar, BJP

M West – Asha Marathe, BJP

N – Ashwini Mate, BJP

G South – Padmaja Chemburkar, Shiv Sena (UBT)

H East/West – Rohini Kamble, Shiv Sena (UBT)

L – Vijendrak Shinde, Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Ward committee elections

Ward | Candidates | Party

A, B, E – Dnyanraj Nikam – Congress

Rohidas Lokhande – BJP

F South, F North – Mansi Satamkar – Shinde Sena

Shraddha Jadhav – Uddhav Sena

G North – Joseph Koli – Uddhav Sena

Yashwant Killedar – MNS

P North-East – Ajit Rawarane – NCP (Sharad Pawar)

Haider Ali Aslam Sheikh – Congress

M East – Khairnusa Husein – MIM

Pragya Sadafule – Shiv Sena

S & T – Sakshi Dalvi – BJP

Suresh Shinde – Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction)

