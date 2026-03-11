 Mumbai News: BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) Corporators Set To Be Elected Unopposed As Heads Of BMC Special Committees
BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporators are set to be elected unopposed as chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of all six BMC special committees, with the opposition opting not to contest. The elections are scheduled between March 12 and March 16.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporators likely to be elected unopposed as chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of BMC’s six special committees | File Photo

Mumbai, March 10: Corporators from the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) are set to be elected unopposed as chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of all six BMC special committees, as the opposition has opted not to contest. The elections will take place on March 12, 13 and 16.

Opposition opts out of contest

All special committee posts are set to be elected unopposed. Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena, Shinde) and Ajay Patil (BJP) will head the Works Committee (City) as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson respectively, while Sangeeta Sharma (BJP) and Suresh Awale (Shiv Sena) will do so for the Works Committee (Suburbs). Diksha Karkar (Shiv Sena) and Anish Makwani (BJP) will lead the Law Committee.

Corporators to head key civic committees

Meenal Turde (Shiv Sena) and Rita Makwana (BJP) will serve as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Women & Child Welfare Committee, while Hetal Gala (BJP) and Bhaskar Shetty (Shiv Sena) will head the Markets & Gardens Committee.

For the Health Committee, Harish Bhandirge (BJP) will be Chairperson and Ritesh Rai (Shiv Sena) Deputy Chairperson, with all formal announcements to be made on election day.

