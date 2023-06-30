Mumbai News: BJP Responds To Shiv Sena (UBT)'s BMC Morcha With Two 'Jana Akrosh Morchas'

BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar |

Describing the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s proposed 'Morcha' on the BMC as 'Chor Machaye Shor' (creating noise to hide their wrongdoings), Adv. Ashish Shelar, the city BJP Chief, criticized the ruling alliance on Friday. He stated that the alliance would organize two 'Jana Akrosh morchas' to highlight the suffering endured by the common Mumbaikars due to corruption over the past several years.

Will respond strongly to Shiv Sena morcha: Shelar

Shelar, speaking at a press conference, said, "The morcha planned by Shiv Sena (UBT) is merely an attempt to mask their misdeeds. It is akin to 'Chor Machaye Shor'." He further emphasised that the ruling alliance "Mahayuti" is the sole option for Mumbaikars to express their genuine grievances. Shelar announced that the 'BJP Yuva Morcha' and 'Mahila Morcha,' with the support of Shiv Sena and the RPI, will strongly respond to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s morcha on Saturday.

"The Mahayuti will hold Jan Aakrosh at two locations in Mumbai. The Yuva Morcha and allied parties of the Mahayuti will stage the Jan Aakrosh at the BJP state office in Nariman Point, while the Mahila Morcha, along with other allied parties, will organize it at Swami Narayan Temple in Dadar," explained Shelar.

Shelar accuses Thackeray of scams, helping cronies

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of favoring his cronies, the BJP MLA alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's funds have been systematically looted for the past 25 years. He stated, "They must be held accountable for the embezzlement of Rs 3 lakh crores. A scam of nearly Rs 12,000 crore took place during the Covid-19 pandemic. Uddhav Thackeray ensured that his close associates and their cronies profited from various scams, including those involving body bags, faulty oxygen plants, jumbo Covid centers, PPE kits, sanitizers, medicines, bedsheets, and more. These matters are presently under investigation. We demand accountability on behalf of Mumbaikars and question why the SIT did not investigate these issues."

Shelar also highlighted that the Congress and the NCP have not yet supported the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s morcha. "So far, neither the Congress nor the NCP has backed the concerns raised by the UBT group. This demonstrates their lack of conviction. It seems they are attempting to shield their associates and cronies. Our Jan Aakrosh Andolan, on the other hand, is a movement demanding transparency regarding every penny taken from the pockets of Mumbaikars," Shelar added.

Thackeray's morcha reaction to ED, SIT action: Shelar

"Mumbaikars are not concerned about Aaditya Thackeray's morcha. Mumbaikars want better quality roads. This is nothing but UBT's attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigations by the ED and SIT. Aaditya Thackeray is engaging in inappropriate politics, as evidenced by the fact that this morcha was not announced during his party's statewide conference or their anniversary celebration. Instead, it was announced when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the SIT during the Shiv Sena's anniversary celebration. Therefore, the next day, 'the moment they felt slighted, they called for a morcha.' This proves that they have no genuine concern for Mumbaikars. Their morcha is intended to fulfill their selfish motto of 'My Family, My Responsibility.' Conversely, our Andolan is for the betterment of Mumbaikars," Shelar concluded.