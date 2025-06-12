Mumbai News: BJP Holds Training Programme For New Members At Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini In Bhayandar

BJP | File Pic

Mumbai: New members of the Bharatiya Janata Party aspiring to represent the country's citizens in democratic bodies from gram panchayats to the national parliament received training in leadership qualities at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Uttan, Bhayandar.

The three-day workshop at the Knowledge Excellence Centre was attended by 54 members from Kurud Vidhan Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Member of the Legislative Assembly and lawyer Parag Alavani addressed those present in the inaugural session, underlining the importance of organisation.

Advocate Sandeep Lele who addressed the attendees said, “We need to understand the difference between crowd and organised group. The one present on railway stations is a crowd, while the one that works for an institute with a common goal is an organised group. Aspects like management of upcoming tasks, understanding of the bureaucracy, strategy to reach out to every booth, coordination with social and spiritual groups, regular public relations with people and teamwork are crucial in politics.”

Madhav Bhandari explained the success story from Jan Sangh to BJP, while Jameer Mokashi provided a guide to team building and communication skills.

Lokeshwar Sinha who participated in the workshop, said, "We received guidance on creating original content on social media.” Suresh Agarwal, another participant, said, “During the past 3 days we realized the importance of leadership skills development and the criteria required to achieve it."

Vinay Mavalankar, head of programmes department, RMP, while underlining the objective of the workshop, said, “The main aim of the workshop was to equip the future elected representatives with management principles, social awareness, leadership and other skills, and the tasks necessary during election times."

Yoga, AI lessons and a tour of Mumbai was part of the programme.