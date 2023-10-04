Mumbai News: BJP Core Committee Reviews Election Preparedness Across Six Lok Sabha Constituencies | Representative Image

Mumbai: The city BJP core committee reviewed the party's preparedness in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city on Wednesday. The core committee met at Vasant Smriti in Dadar under the chairmanship of Mumbai BJP president MLA Adv Ashish Shelar. MPs Gopal Shetty, Manoj Kotak, MLA Atul Bhatkalkar, Amit Satam, Sunil Rane, Manisha Chaudhary, Prasad Lad, Organising Secretary Sanjay Upadhyay, and other city leaders were present at the occasion.

Mission 'Mahavijay 2024'

The party has set a mission 'Mahavijay 2024' for the general election next year, aiming to win 45 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In line with this grand target, all party units have been entrusted with specific tasks. The party's preparedness concerning these tasks was reviewed during the core committee meeting. Additionally, the organizational structure in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city, the existing political scenario, and the upcoming programs planned by the city unit were discussed on the occasion.

Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by the BJP’s central leadership, activities aimed at bringing central government schemes to the people, the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign, the Ghar Ghar Samvad, the Booth Empowerment campaign, and other similar initiatives were thoroughly reviewed during the meeting. Also, initiatives such as the OBC yatra conducted by Maharashtra Pradesh and the state president’s tour plan were discussed during this meeting, said Upadhyay.