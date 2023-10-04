 'Anti-OBC DNA' Of BJP Stands Exposed: Surjewala On Caste Census Issue
'Anti-OBC DNA' Of BJP Stands Exposed: Surjewala On Caste Census Issue

'Anti-OBC DNA' Of BJP Stands Exposed: Surjewala On Caste Census Issue

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Randeep Surjewala |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's "anti-OBC DNA" on the caste census issue has been exposed.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately clarify their stand on caste census.

BJP's opposition to the caste census is a gross injustice

"The BJP's opposition to the caste census is a gross injustice, especially to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the poor. Through this opposition, the anti-OBC DNA of the BJP has also been exposed," Surjewala told reporters at the Indore Press Club.

The Congress believes that the caste census is the cornerstone of the creation of an equitable society and the marginalised sections should get a share of resources and justice in proportion to their population, he said.

Surjewala is Congress's in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in November.

Asked about the Congress lagging behind the ruling BJP in announcing the names of its candidates for the upcoming MP polls, he said, "We have already said that the list of Congress candidates will be announced after the conclusion of the party's Jan Akrosh Yatra being taken out in different regions of the state."

