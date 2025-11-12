Mumbai News: Bhikha Behram Well’s Canine Residents Reflect Compassionate Model Amid Supreme Court Order On Strays

Trustee Dr Viraf Kapadia with the medical records of the well compound's canine residents | Photo credit: Manoj Ramakrishnan

The Bhikha Behram well near Churchgate, with its towering trees and neatly arranged shrubbery, has been a tranquil site where Zoroastrians have offered prayers for nearly three centuries. Devotees visit to light lamps, pray near the historic well, and rest in the cool shade of the trees.

For decades, the serene compound has also been home to generations of stray dogs. Its current four-legged residents Rambo, a brown, portly 10-year-old, and Rosie, a three-year-old white and fawn female have become beloved fixtures at the site.

An Example for Public Institutions

The Bhikha Behram Well Trust’s compassionate care for its resident strays stands out as an example for public institutions to emulate, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s directive to states and union territories to relocate stray dogs and cattle from public spaces to shelters.

Rosie | Photo credit: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Rambo | Photo credit: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Despite relying solely on donations, the trust spares no expense in caring for its canine companions. Both dogs are sterilised and receive regular veterinary check-ups. They are administered eight-in-one vaccines that protect against canine distemper, parainfluenza, leptospirosis, rabies, infectious hepatitis, and other diseases.

The trust also ensures the dogs receive frequent baths, Nutricoat supplements for shiny coats, and even homeopathic treatments. A detailed medical record of both animals is meticulously maintained.

Devotee Support and Healing Presence

The expenses are covered through donations from devotees who visit the well. According to trustee Dr. Viraf Kapadia, the dogs have a therapeutic impact on visitors.

“They are stress busters. On weekends, senior citizens and children visiting the well feed and play with the dogs. They are also our guards, watching out for suspicious visitors,” said Dr. Kapadia.

Faith, Law, and Coexistence

Lawyer Rayomand Zaiwala highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of dogs in the Zoroastrian faith, noting that they are seen as “eternal members” and “free guard watchmen” in Parsi institutions.

“While the Supreme Court has ordered the removal of stray dogs from public spaces, in our faith, dogs are welcomed and cared for. Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters, is one such example,” he said.

Zaiwala added that even the Bombay High Court has its share of well-fed and happy stray dogs, cared for by lawyers, judges, and canteen staff underscoring Mumbai’s enduring spirit of compassion.