Mumbai News: Bhikha Behram Well Marks 300 Years With New Stained Glass Windows

The historical Bhikha Behram Well in Churchgate has been adorned with a new pair of stained glass windows in its 300th year.

Artistic Tribute Installed

The stained glass panes were designed by the mother-and-daughter duo, Lady Jasmine and Simone Jehangir of Lady J Studio, Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai. The colourful panels replace the plain glass panes in the northern niche of the well compound where Zoroastrian devotees light oil lamps to honour Ava, the guardian angel of water.

Faravahar Motif Featured

While the stained glass on the smaller window displays a floral motif, the scene on the larger window depicts a faravahar—an ancient winged symbol of cultural and religious importance in the Zoroastrian religion and Persian culture.

Stained Glass Craft

Stained glass refers primarily to the use of coloured glass in creating ornamental or pictorial windows. The technique, which dates back to the early second millennium, uses strips of lead to set pieces of glass. This painstaking work involves assembling the panel on a glazing bench, soldering the joints between the leads, and waterproofing the joints with a putty compound before installation.

Trust, Donor Support

Dr Viraf Jehangir Kapadia, a member of the Bhikha Behram Well Trust, stated that the glass panels were jointly financed by the trust and private donors.

Built For Travellers

The well, which celebrated its tricentennial in March 2025, was built by businessman Bhikaji Behram Pandey as a source of drinking water for travellers passing by in bullock and horse carts. Old photos of the well show a large water trough for draught animals. The well is a protected monument and is listed as a Grade II-A structure in Mumbai's heritage list.

Restoration Over Years

While the well was inaugurated in 1725 CE, a stone and Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) canopy with stained glass was built over it in the early 20th century. Around 1999, the well underwent extensive repairs, including structural reinforcement and the conservation of stained glass decorations on the pavilion. Some of the stained glass damaged during an incident of vandalism was replaced at this time. In the final phase of restoration before the tricentennial, a conservation team led by architect Kirtida Unwalla extensively repaired and restored the structure and the compound.

