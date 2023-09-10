 Mumbai News: BEST Takes Proactive Steps To Address Air Conditioning Issues On Buses
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

In the wake of increasing passenger complaints regarding suffocation on air-conditioned buses, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has advised its employees, especially bus drivers, to conduct thorough checks of the entire bus, including the air conditioning system, before commencing their routes. According to a letter written by the operation department of BEST to all concerned authorities, this proactive measure aims to prevent air conditioning system failures during transit.

Furthermore, in cases where the air conditioning system in an air-conditioned bus malfunctions during the journey, drivers have been instructed to keep the bus doors open. This allows passengers to breathe freely and avoid suffocation until the issue is resolved.

This directive applies to all BEST employees, including bus conductors and supervisory staff, whether they work on self-owned or leased air-conditioned bus routes. 

article-image

