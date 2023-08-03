Mumbai News: BEST Bus Services Hit For 2nd Day As More Employees Join Wet-Lease Drivers In Ongoing Strike

Mumbai: Strike by wet-lease bus drivers causes inconvenience to commuters | (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

In a continuing strike of wet-lease drivers, BEST bus commuters have been severely affected for the second consecutive day. On Thursday, wet lease bus staff from 12 depots, including Worli, Pratiksha Nagar, Anik, Deonar, Dharavi, Shivaji Nagar, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Majas, Santacruz, Gorai, and Magathane, participated, leading to 1009 wet-lease buses remaining stuck inside various bus depots across the city and suburbs.

A spokesperson from BEST confirmed that a total of 1009 buses have been impacted by the strike call, causing considerable inconvenience for the commuters. BEST has around 3000 buses, out of which one-third are wet-leased and currently off the road.

The wet-lease employees are demanding better wages and improved amenities at the bus depots. In response, BEST has stated that it will penalize contractors and levy fines of ₹5,000 per bus, per day, for the duration of the strike.

Addressing the situation, a BEST official has urged the management to deploy as many buses as possible to minimize the inconvenience faced by passengers. Authorities have also directed prompt actions against the wet lease contractors and taken measures to address contractual violations and conditions.

As the strike continues, commuters are anxiously awaiting a resolution to the situation to restore normalcy to the city's bus services.

