Mumbai News: BEST Bus Mounts Divider In Prabhadevi After Car’s Sudden U-Turn, No Injuries Reported

BEST bus climbs divider in Prabhadevi while avoiding collision after sudden U-turn by car | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai, March 26: A major accident was averted in the city on Thursday morning after a BEST bus mounted a road divider while trying to avoid a collision with a car that took a sudden U-turn.

Incident near bus stop

The incident occurred at around 7:49 am near the Bombay Dyeing Bus Stop in Prabhadevi. According to information received, a route number 167 TATA wet lease bus (No. 6430) was travelling from P.K. Kurne Chowk bus station towards Prabhadevi railway station when a car coming from the opposite direction abruptly took a U-turn.

Driver avoids collision

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the bus driver applied sudden brakes, causing the vehicle to lose control and climb onto the road divider, where it got stuck.

Passengers on board were briefly shaken by the incident, leading to momentary panic. However, no injuries were reported among passengers or pedestrians.

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Bus cleared, traffic normalised

Upon receiving information, a mechanic from Tata Motors reached the spot and initiated efforts to remove the bus from the divider. The bus has since been cleared, and traffic movement in the area has returned to normal.

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