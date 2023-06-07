Mumbai News: Belgian Consul General says cricket originated in Belgium, not England | Twitter

Mumbai: The Consul General of Belgium in Mumbai Frank Girkeens has said unlike popular perception that cricket originated in England, the game of cricket actually originated in Belgium. He said Flemish weavers took it to England in the 16th Century. The Consul General was speaking to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan.



Girkeens said even though cricket originated in Belgium and the word 'cricket' itself has an old French origin, the game is today more popular in India where it enjoys the status of a 'religion'.

Mumbai and Antwerp are diamond hubs: Girkeens

Mentioning that Mumbai and Antwerp are diamond hubs, he said the two countries can increase their volume of trade significantly from the present level of 15.1 billion euros by enhancing their relations.

Welcoming the Consul General to Maharashtra, Governor Ramesh Bais called for enhancing cooperation between the universities in Maharashtra and Belgium. He also expressed satisfaction that 160 Belgian companies are operating in India and added that the bilateral trade has a huge scope to grow from the current level of 15.1 billion euro.

Girkeens also said that the consulate will be working to inform more and more Indians about Belgium, and added that the Belgium will soon lead the European Union and that the country is looking for closer ties with India during that time. While sharing the information that the initial part of movie 'Piku' was shot primarily at Belgium, Girkeens added that bollywood has great scope in Belgium.