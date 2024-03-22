Mumbai News: Barfiwala Flyover To Be Raised Using Jacks

Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) has suggested specialised engineering techniques to align CD Barfiwala flyover with Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, where one lane was opened late last month with the shocking revelation of a 2.5mt height difference between the two. The estimated cost for the taxing alignment would be nearly ₹8 crore. However, the work can begin only after June, as no tenders are being floated by the BMC owing to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

VJTI recently submitted a report saying that the Barfiwala flyover is in a good condition and should not be demolished. The institute has proposed elevating its slabs using jacks. The merging of the north side of Barfiwala flyover with Gokhale bridge is expected to take approximately 90 days, as per the report.

Local MLA Ameet Satam has, meanwhile, written to the newly appointed municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, requesting him to take special permission from the Election Commissioner to execute this work. “The said project is an emergency affecting lakhs of commuters,” he said.

Satam has also called for undertaking the work under constant monitoring from VJTI who have made the recommendation. “Moreover, the pace of work on the second side should be expedited to meet the deadline for the entire opening of Gokhale bridge,” said Satam.