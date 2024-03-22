 Mumbai News: Barfiwala Flyover To Be Raised Using Jacks
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Barfiwala Flyover To Be Raised Using Jacks

Mumbai News: Barfiwala Flyover To Be Raised Using Jacks

Tender can’t be floated before June owing to the model code of conduct kicking in; mini-project to cost ₹8 crore and last 90 days

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) has suggested specialised engineering techniques to align CD Barfiwala flyover with Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, where one lane was opened late last month with the shocking revelation of a 2.5mt height difference between the two. The estimated cost for the taxing alignment would be nearly ₹8 crore. However, the work can begin only after June, as no tenders are being floated by the BMC owing to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

VJTI recently submitted a report saying that the Barfiwala flyover is in a good condition and should not be demolished. The institute has proposed elevating its slabs using jacks. The merging of the north side of Barfiwala flyover with Gokhale bridge is expected to take approximately 90 days, as per the report.

Local MLA Ameet Satam has, meanwhile, written to the newly appointed municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, requesting him to take special permission from the Election Commissioner to execute this work. “The said project is an emergency affecting lakhs of commuters,” he said.

Read Also
Barfiwala Flyover In Good Condition, No Need For Complete Demolition: VJTI Report
article-image

Satam has also called for undertaking the work under constant monitoring from VJTI who have made the recommendation. “Moreover, the pace of work on the second side should be expedited to meet the deadline for the entire opening of Gokhale bridge,” said Satam. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Jehovah’s Witnesses To Observe Memorial Of Jesus On March 24

Mumbai: Jehovah’s Witnesses To Observe Memorial Of Jesus On March 24

Mumbai: NIA Charge Sheets 3 In ISIS Terror Module Case

Mumbai: NIA Charge Sheets 3 In ISIS Terror Module Case

Actor Govinda Likely To Be Fielded By Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena From Mumbai North West Lok Sabha...

Actor Govinda Likely To Be Fielded By Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena From Mumbai North West Lok Sabha...

Mumbai News: Barfiwala Flyover To Be Raised Using Jacks

Mumbai News: Barfiwala Flyover To Be Raised Using Jacks

Mumbai: Western Railway's RPF Nabs 121 Criminals, Recovers Stolen Property Worth ₹44 Lakh

Mumbai: Western Railway's RPF Nabs 121 Criminals, Recovers Stolen Property Worth ₹44 Lakh